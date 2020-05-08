|
Mike Ray Butler
February 1, 1967 - May 5, 2020
On May 5, 2020 Mike Ray Butler passed away in Springfield, Oregon.
Mike was born February 1, 1967 in Cottage Grove, Oregon to Arthur Ray Butler and Ginger Joyce Butler (Marinos). He grew up in Creswell, Oregon where he enjoyed playing little league and watching his dad arm wrestle. He graduated from Creswell High School where he was a three sport athlete for the Bulldogs; baseball, football and wrestling.
He lived in Springfield, Oregon where you could often find him on the softball field or out for a cruise. He was also an avid movie buff who loved to hang out with his mom. But, Mike was best known for his sense of humor and his love to laugh.
Mike is survived by Zachary Ray Butler, son; Katy Rose Butler, daughter; Shari Irene Harris, Bob and Ginger Marinos, Bub and Toma Butler and many others that loved him dearly.
Mike will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
A celebration of life is being postponed due to social distancing. We encourage all family, friends and teammates to celebrate Mike in their own way.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 8 to May 10, 2020