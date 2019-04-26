|
|
Born September 10, 1926 in Knuckles County, Nelson, Nebraska to Frank Burdette Good and May Ellen Koken Good. Died May 24, 2019 in Creswell, Oregon.
Mildred May Eusted
1926 - 2019
Mom was the youngest of eight and the apple of all their eyes. She loved life on the farm in Nebraska, before moving to Oregon because of her father's health in 1938. The family was close and she had a special bond with each of her siblings and she and her brother Jiggs seemed to be joined at the hip throughout their lives like twins.
Mildred was a high achiever in academics and was the Valedictorian of her graduating Class of 1944 from Creswell Union High School. After college at the University of Oregon, she became a Legal Secretary. Her career started in 1946 until her retirement in 1988. 42 years as a Legal Secretary, with 1 year at Creswell Community Bank. Highly respected in her field for shorthand and accuracy and speed typing, she was often requested to record depositions by attorneys.
Upon WWII ending and the soldiers coming home, she married her one and only love Douglas Dean Eusted in Santa Clara July 18, 1947. They were excited to welcome their children Karen Jones (Neal) in 1949, Kathleen Jackson (Steve) in 1953 and their son David Eusted (Lesa) in 1960.
Family, church, friends and her work were most important in her life. Mildred became a member along with her family in July 1941 to the Creswell Church of Christ. She was a very active member and touched many lives with her love of Jesus and her testimony. She was a member of the church for 77 years.
In retirement Mildred and Dean traveled extensively, golfed, supporting grandchildren's sports and activities, were snow birds in Arizona and enjoyed family and friends until Dad's passing in 2003.
Mom was a life long blood donor of her precious and rare AB-negative blood, something she was extremely proud of.
With her love of family, geneology, friends and quick wit, her greatest joy was her grandchildren Kim, Chris, Misti, Jill, Luke, Joey, Kaelene, Shelbi and Madisen. Many great-grand and great-great grandchildren.
A special thanks to Sherry Lutje Foster Care and staff in her last two years of life.
Until we meet again Mom! Thank you for always being our biggest fan and the best to all of us.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 26, 2019