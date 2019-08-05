|
Mildred Perdue
11/20/1926 - 07/22/2019
Mildred (Milly) Lenavine Perdue, died July 22, 2019. She was born to Frank James and Mildred Anderson, in Coos Bay/North Bend on November 20, 1926, the 9th of 11 children. She is survived by her brother, Ronald Anderson, her husband of 73 years, Vernon G. Perdue, and their six children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She graduated from Eugene High in 1944, and from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts in social work in 1949. After her marriage in 1946, she moved with her family to South America, where her husband was working with the Interamerican Geodetic Survey. They lived in South America and the Caribbean for over 60 years. She participated in a charity group-helping orphaned children and other social projects. She was an avid bridge player, and her team won the gold medal for the Ecuadorian Olympic bridge championship. She loved to host duplicate bridge and teas, where she served her famous lemon meringue pie. She also loved golf and camping at the beach. One of the dramatic events in her life was when she was a passenger on a plane that was hijacked from Ecuador to Cuba in 1972. She had many friends who she loved and who loved her dearly throughout the many countries where they resided. She loved Oregon and all her extended family greatly. We were so very fortunate to have her loving presence in our lives for 92 years. May her spirit be bathed in peace and light.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2019