1/1
Milton E. Krueger
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton E. Krueger
June 25, 1932 - October 28, 2020
CDR Milton E. Krueger, USN retired, of Eugene, Oregon passed away of natural causes on October 28, 2020 in Portland.
Milt was born to Olinda and Otto Krueger on June 25, 1932 in Fullerton, North Dakota. The family moved to Newberg, Oregon soon after and became lifelong farmers. Milt was a talented athlete and attended Linfield College on a basketball and baseball scholarship and graduated with honors in 1955. He later joined the U.S. Navy where he ultimately served his country for 23 years, including two active-duty tours in Vietnam.
Milt's military career brought him to San Francisco in the 1950s where he met the love of his life, Lee, shortly before he was shipping out to Japan. Not wanting to lose his love while away, he proposed marriage and brought her with him to Japan, where they lived for two years and started a family with the birth of their first daughter. Over the following decades there were many tours of duty, and cross-country moves in addition to the birth of two more daughters.
After retiring from the Navy, Milt worked in the private sector and lived in Morristown, NJ before retiring for good in 1996 and moving back to Oregon. Milt was very active in retirement as an officer on the board of several Eugene organizations and member of the Military Officers Association of America. With farming in his blood, he took pride in growing beautiful flowers around his yards. If you didn't find him working outside, you would find him watching sports of any kind on TV.
Milt is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lee Krueger, his three daughters, Karen Winkler, Kim Silva and Suzanne Krueger-Nasman, four grandchildren, Natalie Nasman, Alexi Silva, Lauren Silva and Ben Nasman, and his sister Annetta McCright.
A private ceremony will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved