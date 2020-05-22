|
Milton Nichols
July 14, 1929 - May 19, 2020
On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Milton Nichols, loving father of 2 and grandfather of 3, passed away at the age of 90.
Milton was born on July 14, 1929 in Booneville, MS to William Taylor and Mittie Lee Nichols – the youngest of their six children. Milton worked a variety of occupations, including the successful management of gas and service stations in the mid-west. On March 13, 1954, he married Daisy Ruth Yarber. Together they lovingly raised one son, Timothy, and one daughter, Beverly. After the family made residences in various mid-west cities, Milton finally made the family's long-term home in Oregon in 1967.
With tremendous work ethic, Milton worked at the Nicolai Door Plant in Springfield shortly after arriving in Oregon. Following his decades of quality service and retirement in 1989, Milton immersed himself into his family. Day trips to the coast or eastern Oregon were not uncommon, and teaching his grandsons how to fish became a staple of outdoor activity in their youth. He also kept himself quite active with frequent walks through his neighborhood, where he would greet and converse with long time neighbors and acquaintances. Following the passing of his wife Daisy, in October of 2003, Milton continued to focus on his family and his grandchildren in particular. As a Seventh Day Adventist he often spoke of his Bible-based beliefs and hope for the future, effectively instilling a like-faith in his family members. He was fondly known for his mild-tempered personality, kind manner, and compassionate spirit. Most of all, he successfully raised a family he was proud of; one that shows affection, kindness, and respect to others in imitation of him.
Milton is survived by his only remaining sibling, his sister Mauvline Finley, son Timothy and daughter Beverly, and his 3 grandsons Christopher, Scotty, and Brandon Freytag.
A graveside service will be held at Springfield Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 30th at 1pm. All friends and family are invited to attend as Milton is laid to rest with his late wife, Daisy Ruth. For those unable to attend, condolences can be sent to the family at [email protected]
