Milton (Milt) Edward Welch passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on February 9th at the age of 94. He was born on July 26, 1924 in Farmersville, Illinois.
He was an identical twin born as the youngest children of Lloyd and Olga Welch. After he graduated from high school in 1942, he signed a minor league baseball contract and after two seasons was called up to the major leagues in 1945 at the age of 20 as a catcher for the Detroit Tigers. The Detroit Tigers went on to win the World Series in 1945. At the time of his passing, he was the 17th oldest living major league baseball player.
Milt married Arlene Spiel on June 18, 1947 and raised 3 sons while living in South Dakota, Montana, Texas, California and Oregon. He was a good humored patriarch and was known for his quick wit and snappy one liners. Following his baseball career, he co-owned a men's fine clothing store then worked as a sales representative for H.D Lee and subsequently Levi Strauss where he was named the National Salesman of the Year. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling and following his favorite sports teams. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Milt is survived by his sons Douglas (Tamara) of Springfield, Stuart (Deborah) of Tucson, AZ, Richard (Jan) of Eugene, his twin brother Melvin, 6 grandsons, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved spouse Arlene, grandson Jason and older siblings.
At his request, no funeral service will be held. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. You are invited to access the obituary and sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 17, 2019