Minnie Mae Kronenberg
5/20/1934 - 10/11/2019
Minnie passed on October 11th at the age of 85. She went peacefully with her family at her side.
Minnie was born in Fruitland, Idaho on May 20, 1934. She grew up in and around Hood River, Oregon. She received her BS and MS degrees from OSU in Home economic Education. In 1956 she married Stephen O. Kronenberg in Hood River, OR, and moved to Eureka, CA top teach junior high.
Minnie was an educator, teaching all ages from preschool to college level courses. She loved to learn, and she learned by travelling. She travelled with her husband for 18 months in Europe, returning later with her young family. She and Steve loved to adventure, crisscrossing the United States and Canada several times in their small RV.
Minnie was well-loved and is deeply missed by her family. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, Nov. 9th, at Musgrove Family Mortuary.
