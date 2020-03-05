|
Miriam "Micki" Havercroft
5-28-32 Los Angeles, CA - 12-28-19 Eugene, OR
Youngest child of Curtis & Florence Parrish Maxon
Moved to Eugene 1942
Graduated 1950 Eugene High School
Married Harry R. Havercroft in 1951 Reno, NV Feb 2, 1951 (68 Years)
Children Tom 1953, Sheri 1955 & Lori 1958
Enjoyed gardening, painting, wallpapering, shopping, ceramics, her high school friends, lunch groups and having her hair and nails done. She loved her cats Bubba and Jazz.
Survived by husband Harry, Sister Ethel Jacobsen, Son Tom(Rhonda) and daughters Sheri and Lori (Rodney). Grandchildren TJ, Sarah, Heidi, Mandy, Ashleigh and Brittany. Great grandchildren Mia, Cohen, Wyatt and Reagan.
Predeceased by parents, brothers Howard, Don, Ed and sister Jean.
Celebration of life will be at Roaring Rapids Pizza 4006 Franklin Blvd. Eug 97403 on Sunday April 19, 2020 from 2-5 pm.
A very special thanks to Bristol Hospice for their excellent care and support so she could spend her final days at home with her family.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020