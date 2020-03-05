Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Havercroft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam "Micki" Havercroft


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam "Micki" Havercroft Obituary
Miriam "Micki" Havercroft
5-28-32 Los Angeles, CA - 12-28-19 Eugene, OR
Youngest child of Curtis & Florence Parrish Maxon
Moved to Eugene 1942
Graduated 1950 Eugene High School
Married Harry R. Havercroft in 1951 Reno, NV Feb 2, 1951 (68 Years)
Children Tom 1953, Sheri 1955 & Lori 1958
Enjoyed gardening, painting, wallpapering, shopping, ceramics, her high school friends, lunch groups and having her hair and nails done. She loved her cats Bubba and Jazz.
Survived by husband Harry, Sister Ethel Jacobsen, Son Tom(Rhonda) and daughters Sheri and Lori (Rodney). Grandchildren TJ, Sarah, Heidi, Mandy, Ashleigh and Brittany. Great grandchildren Mia, Cohen, Wyatt and Reagan.
Predeceased by parents, brothers Howard, Don, Ed and sister Jean.
Celebration of life will be at Roaring Rapids Pizza 4006 Franklin Blvd. Eug 97403 on Sunday April 19, 2020 from 2-5 pm.
A very special thanks to Bristol Hospice for their excellent care and support so she could spend her final days at home with her family.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -