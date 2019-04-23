|
|
Mitchell Wade Coltrane of Dexter, Oregon passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 63. Mitchell was born on May 17, 1955 as the eldest of three sons, to Allen & Lois Coltrane of Fall Creek, Oregon.
Mitchell Wade Coltrane
May 17, 1955 -
March 30, 2019
.
In 1984 Mitchell married Traci Clapp, and In 1996 they had a son, Ryan Allen Coltrane.
Mitchell drove log truck his entire life, and made many lifelong friends in that industry. He loved his family, his beloved dogs, and he loved the outdoors - camping, fishing, hunting and wildlife photography were his favorite pastimes. When he was not working at maintaining his truck, helping out friends who needed a hand, and taking care of his family's gorgeous home on Lost Creek in Dexter, he enjoyed making wine from the fruit grown on his property.
.
Mitchell is survived by his wife Traci and son Ryan, his parents Allen & Lois Coltrane, his brothers Wyatt Coltrane and Marshall Coltrane, and several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 23, 2019