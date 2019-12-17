|
|
Mosteller Wheeler
1925 - 2019
Mosteller Stephens Wheeler passed away in Scottsdale, AZ in July. Born in Mobile, AL to Dr. and Mrs. Selden Harbour Stephens, she grew up in Mobile with her younger brother 'BB' who predeceased her. Growing up, she enjoyed music, especially playing concert piano. A French major in college, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Randolph-Macon Women's College, Lynchburg, VA in 1946. In 1947, she came to Eugene for graduate school at the University of Oregon. In Eugene, she met her future husband, Edwin Wheeler, whom she married in 1948. Her husband predeceased her in 1984. Together they had five children, 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Mos raised five children while managing to pursue various interests along the way. She was an avid gardener and member of the American Rhododendron Society, growing giant rhododendron from her own small cuttings. At Junior League of Eugene, she enjoyed her friends in their shared work at the Thrift and Gift Shop. An avid bridge player since age 16, she enjoyed the card game and played it well for the rest of her life. She was also a faithful parishioner at St. Mary's Episcopal church, serving on the altar guild and vestry. She loved travel and going places, but she loved her family and friends most, including her friends from PEO. Always a good story teller, she never lost her southern charm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019