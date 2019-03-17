|
Muriel Kathryn Grace Smith
March 9, 2019
Muriel Smith age 98, of Cottage Grove passed away Friday, March 9, 2019 at Magnolia Gardens. Born in Flatbush, N.Y, she was the daughter of Sidney and Mae Shinick. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Matthew Smith. She was a long term resident of Long Island, New York and after working for Macy's for 15 years retired to Eugene Oregon in 1986. She was a devoted mother to her 8 children: Richard Smith, Diane (Smith) Perrymore, Virginia (Smith) Isler, Barbara (Smith) Howell, Marian (Smith) Kline, Mickey Smith, Peter Smith and Kathleen Smith. She was a loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St Jude Catholic Church, 4330 Willamette St. Eugene, Oregon. She will be buried alongside her husband Matthew at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the or individual preferred charities.
