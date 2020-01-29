|
|
Murray (Cork) Higgins
7/9/39 - 1/21/20
Our beloved Cork died on January 21 of Parkinson's disease. He was surrounded by family when he passed. Cork is survived by his wife of 61 years Carolyn; children Clay, Holly and Quinn; daughters in-law Helen and Dana; grandchildren Mike, Krista, Casey, Ryan and Cade; and cherished family members too numerous to list, all of whom he loved dearly – family was everything to him. Cork was born at Sacred Heart hospital in Eugene in 1938 and graduated from the U of O in 1960. He was an infantry officer in the U.S. Army Special Forces. Cork was also a successful business owner and viewed his employees at Northwest Vending as a second family. He loved mentoring kids and coached basketball and football for many years through Kidsports. Cork was a gifted athlete and outdoorsman who especially loved hiking, running, and cross-country skiing, but even more, hunting and fishing with his sons. We will hold a Celebration of Life Saturday, February 15th from noon to 3pm at the Obsidians Lodge, 2250 E. 29th Avenue, Eugene. Cork loved getting together for a meal so please bring your favorite dish or dessert to share as we celebrate this magnificent man.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020