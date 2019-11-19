|
Myrna Hargrove
July 8, 1930 - October 15, 2019
Myrna Louise Hargrove passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019, with family at her side.
Born July 8, 1930, Myrna Wilson was raised in a large family in Eugene, Oregon. At the young age of 15 she married the love of her life, Floyd Hargrove. Together Floyd and Myrna overcame their impoverished roots. They both worked hard for Southern Pacific Railroad and built a nice life for themselves and their four children: Vicki, Roxanna, Marta and Mike. Myrna and Floyd shared a love of travel. Together they visited may countries throughout the world.
Myrna was a self-made, self-educated woman who never stopped trying to elevate the lives of the people she loved. She leaves behind her three living children, Vicki, Marta and Mike, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019