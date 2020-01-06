|
Myrtle Ann Storey
December 24, 1939 - December 19, 2019
Myrtle passed away peacefully at her home in Springfield, Oregon where she resided with her Daughter Tammy Carriere and Grandson Brandon Stephens who were her full-time Live-In Caregivers. She was one of six children born to Lewis and Avis Storey and their only daughter. Both parents are deceased. Myrtle had five-older brothers who are all deceased. She is survived by her eldest daughter Victoria Ann Sparks of Las Vegas, Nevada, Joseph Albert Carriere of Eugene, Oregon, Tammy Marie Carriere of Springfield, Oregon and Renea Michelle Carriere of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Daniel Robert Carriere her second born and eldest son passed away in 2018. Myrtle leaves behind several nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Myrtle excelled and worked for years in the Healthcare Industry as an EMT, CNA and Hospice. She was a single mother who worked hard to raise and provide for her five children. Myrtle was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and taught herself how to play the guitar in her early 30's. Her face would light up and you could see the joy in her eyes. She had a colorful sense of humor and was quite talented at telling jokes. Myrtle was an extremely strong, determined and proud Woman. When she made up her mind to do something, she put her soul into it. Mom we will be eternally grateful for your unconditional love and the sacrifices you made to raise us. We love you so much our hearts are broken that you are gone. Someday we will meet again, until then spread your wings wide, fly free and sing with the angels.
