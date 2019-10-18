|
Myrtle Ellene Farley
8/23/1934 - 10/12/2019
Russell and Ellene Farley lived in the Eugene Springfield area for many years. For over a decade after they were married. Then they moved to Portland - The Dalles, OR - back to Portland - & back to Eugene. Where they both lived until they passed away peacefully. Russ died on Oct 29, 2014 at home while cared for by his wife & son Michael. Ellene died on Oct 12, 2019 at home while cared for by Michael.
They both graduated from Eugene Bible College, and Russ was a Univ. Of Oregon graduate. They both Loved THE LORD JESUS CHRIST Very Much: and they raised their kids to love GOD (The GOD OF THE HOLY BIBLE).
They had 3 children. Russell, Michael & Sandra. Russ Jr. died, and they are survived by Michael who lives in Eugene, and Sandra who lives in Appleton, WI. They have 6 grandchildren. Andrew, Bryan, Ryan, Jordan, Carly & Matthew. And now they're having great grand kids at a great rate. LOL.
There will be a joint service, where they were married, held at Calvary Open Bible in Springfield, at 2 pm on Oct. 26th. Flowers can be received beginning at 1:15 pm. All Donations please make out to New Hope Christian College For Scholarships. Thank You very much. If you cant make it to the service. MAKE IT TO HEAVEN! AMEN! Russ & Ellene will be over-joyed to see you there.
"Yes, our natural lives will fade as the grass does when it becomes brown and dry. All our greatness is like a flower that droops and falls; but the Word of the Lord will last forever (-1 Peter 24 -25 LB).
