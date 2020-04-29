|
|
Myrtle Madden
July 30, 1918 - December 31, 2019
Myrtle (Marty) Nathalie Madden of Eugene died on December 31, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born on July 30, 1918 in Bradley, South Dakota to Oscar and Lena Bale. She attended Northern State University, George Washington University, and the University of Oregon, earning two master's degrees in education. She was also a member and President of Delta Kappa Gamma. She taught school for more than thirty years in South Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Oregon. She married a Navy pilot, Lawrence Madden, and lived in many locations around the world. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Madden and son Gary, and recently her daughter, Teresa Madden, has also passed (March 22, 2020). She is survived by her daughters Linda Bruce and Betsy Kelm, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She loved her family, community, and Church, and will be missed by all who knew her. Service will be held in Wallace, South Dakota.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020