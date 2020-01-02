|
|
Myrtle Walline
March 4, 1930 - December 28, 2019
Myrtle passed away on December 28,2019 at the age of 89 with her family at her bedside. She was born the second of eleven children to Clarence and Gladys VanDusen (Moore) in Wellington Kansas. Myrtle married Philip R Walline on August 26, 1950. They lived 45 of their 55 years together at their home in Veneta. Myrtle enjoyed reading, gardening and trips to their cabin in the mountains. Her biggest joy however was spending time with her family! Her husband preceded her in death in 2005. She is survived by her children Michael Walline (Wife Linda), Phyllis DuVal (Husband Skip), Debby Wiseman, Tammy Thelen (Husband Mark), Robert Walline, nine grandchildren,15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by four sisters and three brothers. There will be a graveside service at 3pm on Saturday January 4th at Franklin Cemetery (92072 Territorial Hwy), followed by a Celebration of Life at Irving Grange.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020