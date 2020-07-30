N. Louis "Louie" Iaccino
September 16, 1931 - July 26, 2020
Natale Louis Iaccino, or "Louie" died on July 26, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon at the home of his daughter, Laurie Iaccino, with his family gathered around. He was 88 years old. He was born In Los Angeles, California on September 16, 1931 to Eva L. Lombardy Iaccino and Louis A. Iaccino. His family eventually relocated to Hudson, New York, where he grew up one of eight brothers and sisters, Carmine, Louise, Margaret and he, all born during or before 1931. The second group of four came after his father's bout with TB at a sanitarium, Antoinette, Vincent, John and Frank, all after 1939. He grew up during the depression. There were stories of him planting chicken feathers to grow chickens on the lower end of Warren Street, of he and his brother Carmine perusing the dump for old things to fix, all the errands for small change he and Carmine would do in the Italian neighborhood they lived in and of how close he became to his sister Margaret after she was severely burned, or of the time a social services worker took a radio he and Carmine had fixed during a home visit.
He graduated from Hudson High School and joined the Air Force in 1951. He studied at USAF Technical School at Amarillo Air Force Base. He trained and worked on B-47's. He received a Good Conduct Medal and a National Defense Services Medal. He traveled some of the world and came to meet and fall in love with a nice red-headed Greek and Irish girl named Margie Parlas in Tampa, Florida. They were later married at MacDill AFB on July 24, 1954. He discharged honorably in July of 1955 and they drove their old car and their dog, George back to New York State. Laurie was born a few months later and Nicky joined the family in June of 1957. They lived on the lower end of Warren Street in Hudson and later bought an old house on the corner of Route 9 and Stockport Station Road in Columbiaville, NY where he and Margie lived for over 60 years.
Louie held many roles in addition to husband and father. He and Marge shared a love of small, old dogs needing a home and of all things antique. He was generous with his time and many skills. He was very independent, stubborn and opinionated. He loved his family and provided as best as he could for them. He remodeled that 200-year-old house more times than can be counted and built a pole barn after filling every other nearby space available so to house his many cars, hobbies and tools. He hauled rocks up from the creek for that fireplace and picked through many an old building for finishing touches he could add to his home. He worked on the railroad, at one point joined his family at the Iaccino Upholstery Shoppe in Hudson, owned a Sunoco gas station, worked for many years at Montgomery Ward as a repairman, later had his own refrigeration and repair business, an ice-making venture for a while and then there were THE OLD CARS.
He owned and worked on many old cars, originally made in the early 1920's and up. He shared this hobby initially with his brother Carmine and later his brothers joined in. He picked for parts everywhere from under chicken coops to dumps to car shows to 3D printing them. He founded Wearever Bands, Kevlar bands cut and used for Model T's brake linings. He rebuilt the bodies, the engines, the upholstery, every bit, and then proudly hauled, drove, or would have pushed if necessary, his cars to shows and flea markets all over the East, South and Midwest. It was a fun summer evening activity to go out in one of the old cars for a ride and get ice cream. He, once, with Marge and his family, towed an old car all the way across country so he could drive his daughter to her wedding ceremony. He proudly unhooked that Marmon from the trailer and flew down The Mckenzie Pass as he neared Springfield and later loved to tell the story. Margie joined in by collecting and selling old jewelry and clothing and always dressed the part at the many car shows they traveled to. They were both proud members of the Marmon Club where he held the title of Technical Advisor. He became well known around the world for his knowledge of old cars.
Margie died in May of 2012 and Louie moved to Oregon with increasing health problems in August of 2017 to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. In Eugene, he got better and developed an interest in mobility scooters instead of old cars. However, he did still conduct advice-giving via telephone and computer to other budding old car owners, always striving to live up to his title. He moved from his daughter's to Yapoah Terrace, an independent senior apartment house on the 15th floor in September of 2018. He flew around Eugene on a bright orange three-wheeled Chinese scooter he had equipped with a double set of batteries so he could go 40 miles if he wanted. It afforded him some independence in his later years. He enjoyed riding around town on all the bike paths and sidewalks, playing with other peoples' dogs, wearing his cowboy hat and viewing the Spencer Butte bald eagles and drinking an occasional beer at Happy Hours with his local buddies. With Laurie, he went to northern California several times, loved the Redwoods and the Roosevelt elk and the coastline. He got to know his great granddaughters. He got to a car show in Coos Bay and made new car buddies and even tried CBD, at one point using it regularly. He became almost as well known in in the Whiteaker neighborhood of Eugene as he was on Stockport Station Road in Columbiaville, New York.
Louie was predeceased by his parents, Eva and Louis, his wife of 58 years, Margaret Emma Parlas, his brothers and sisters, Carmine, Louise, Margaret, Antoinette, and Vincent, and one daughter, Natalie, who died at birth, and his son Nicholas Louis Iaccino, recently lost on May 13, 2019.
He leaves his daughter, Laurie L. Iaccino and her husband Steve Bouton of Eugene, Oregon; his grandsons, Mica Randall and his wife, Vivian of Long Beach, Ca.; and Josiah and his wife, Shawnee, and two great-granddaughters, Isolde and Marina of Trinidad, Ca. He additionally leaves two brothers, Frank Iaccino and wife, MaryAnn, of Hudson, NY and John Iaccino and wife, Catherine of Rhinebeck, NY, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, most of upstate NY, as well as friends from all over the world.
A Veterans' Memorial will be held at a later date, graveside at St Mary's Cemetery in Stuyvesant Falls, New York where he will join Margie and Nicky, just up the road from their old place in Columbiaville.
Donations in his memory may be made to his favorite thrift store benefiting young people affected by drug and alcohol addiction, Teen Challenge Eugene Thrift Store at 555 River Road in Eugene, Oregon 97404 or to a charity of your choice
