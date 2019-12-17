Home

Nada Wildee


1931 - 2019
Nada Wildee
12/14/1931 - 12/15/2019
Nada Grace Rust Wildee of Inglewood, CA died Dec. 15,2019 at the age of 88. She was born on Dec 14, 1931 in Eugene, OR to Truman and Elma Rust of Blachly, OR. She attended Triangle Lake Schools and graduated from Oregon College of Education. A lifelong teacher, she married Spencer Wildee in June of 1960. He preceded her in death as did her parents and two sisters, Wanda E. Rust Garner Bonfoey and Geraldine Rust Watson.She is survived by her daughters Nicole and Moniique Wildee of Inglewood, CA and brothers, Dale Rust (Audrey) of Elmira, OR, M. Delwin Rust of Springfield, OR and Richard Rust (Roxanna) of Far West, UT.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
