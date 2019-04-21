|
Nadine Ann Dickerson ~ Lifelong Oregonian and rabid Oregon Duck fan left this world on October 21, 2018, while at her home, surrounded by her family.
Nadine Ann Dickerson
January 26, 1932 -
October 21, 2018
Nadine was born in Eugene, Oregon on January 26, 1932 to Odine and Gertrude Mickelson. The youngest of their two daughters, a graduate of Eugene High and the University of Oregon. Growing up in the Eugene during the defining moments of the 20th century The Great depression and WWII, and later as an adult to watch men walk on the moon, it was an exciting time to be alive. While in High School, Nadine visited Alaska when it was still a rough and tumble territory, coming full circle to visit Alaska again with her husband, before travel became too difficult for them.
Nadine worked in the accounting department of Williams Bakery before meeting Gerald (Jerry) Dickerson, they married in 1957 and together they raised four children; Greg, Sandra, Evelyn and David. Nadine later worked at Echo Spring Dairy and for the Springfield School District as a Teacher's Aide before retiring in 1997. Nadine watched with great enjoyment and pride as their nine grandchildren grew-up and started their life's journey, and they had wonderful time watching their great-grandchildren begin to explore their world.
After Retiring Nadine and Jerry traveled the world from Springfield to London, Paris, Munich, the Amazon, Andes, Hawaii, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and so many more, then back to Alaska one last time, ending their journey in Springfield all those years later. It was an exiting time to be alive, it was a wonderful adventure they shared.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents Odine and Gertrude, and her sister Margaret Hunsaker. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gerald Dickerson, four children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1 – 4 pm at Campbell Community Center. Come share in our Mom's life!! Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
