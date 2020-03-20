|
Nadjia Wahed
02/05/1942 - 02/23/2020
On May 19, 1981, Nadjia Sultan Wahed (nicknamed "Shah" or "King" by her late husband) and her children deplaned their one-way flight to Eugene, Oregon. As escapees from the war in Afghanistan, Nadjia dedicated nearly 39 years in the U.S. to caring for her family and preserving her heritage amongst new generations and community members alike.
Nadjia passed away on February 23, 2020 in Springfield, Oregon. Sister to 10, mother of 10, grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 1, respectively, the Wahed matriarch will be remembered for her unmatched strength, everlasting kindness, pure humility, contagious smile and flawless cooking.
While living in the Eugene/Springfield area, Nadjia most enjoyed spending time outside—from strolls around the Rose Garden to picnics at Jasper Park to coffees on the Starbucks patio after water aerobics at Oakway Fitness. She was also a staple at the Eugene Saturday Market and Oregon Country Fair where her family has ran the Afghani Cuisine food booth for decades, offering the Pacific Northwest a taste of home.
Nadjia Wahed was laid to rest on February 28, 2020 amongst the flora of Hayward, California, following a funeral service at Abu Bakr Siddiq Mosque. The Shah's legacy will continue to emulate in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to come.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020