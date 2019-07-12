|
Nana Marie (Ann) Foss
October 20, 1935 - May 31, 2019
Coquille High Class of 1953, University of Oregon Master's in Education, Nana Marie (Ann) Foss died May 31, 2019, at home in Coos Bay with her son by her side.
Mom and Dad journeyed north in 1956 to the territory of Alaska with a brand new baby girl, Karen Elizabeth Luper. Soon to follow were two boys, Charles Fredrick Luper and Gary Michael Luper, to wrap up what was to be the Luper family. Returning to Oregon a few years after the 1964 Alaska earthquake, life continued for the family in Eugene, before Mom, after a divorce, returned to the Southern Oregon coast (Agate Beach, Port Orford and Coos Bay), which she called home until she passed away.
Mom had a sagacious sense of humor and a contagious laugh. A gifted writer and artist, gracious and generous, she was unconditional in her compassion for her family and her concern for the world. She loved and lived by these words, from The Little Prince: "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye."
Two years ago, after a fall at home and a head injury, Mom really went to work to heal herself. She realized in time that this was not something she could fix, but it was something to learn about and become comfortable with. Her lifelong curiosity and reading; her serious study of literature, history, poetry, psychology, philosophy, and art; her everlasting love of the natural world; her field guides and bird books and binoculars, gave her insights and strength to pass away peacefully. She did a beautiful job.
Survived by three children, a brother, John Steven Foss, and her dog, Murphy, she will be forever in our souls. "Prayers for everyone," she wrote in her journal, and "Cheers!"
Donations may be made in her memory to the Coos Bay Library, the Coos History Museum, and the Coos Art Museum.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019