Nancy Bauer
October 28, 1942 - August 6, 2019
Nancy Lou Case was born on October 28, 1942 in Cottage Grove, Oregon to her parents Bill and Nadine Case and passed the morning of August 6, 2019 from her battle with cancer.
Nancy graduated from Junction City High School in 1960. She thereafter attended Northwest Christian College for two years.
She worked for the Oregon Trail Council Boy Scouts of America for 24 years before retiring. Nancy also spent countless hours volunteering with the Boy Scouts and her church.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Bauer, her son Willie Bauer and his two children, Lillian and Billy Bauer (the lights of her life), and daughter Debbie Bauer. She is also survived by brothers Ed Case and Rick Case and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved with all her heart.
She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
Nancy's funeral mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Peters Catholic Church, 1150 Maxwell Road, Eugene, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019