Nancy was born in Oklahoma City, OK to Rex and Diamond Sweeney. Her mother died when Nancy was 7, and Rex later married Diamond's sister, Opal. The family moved to Washington during WWII and eventually settled in Medford, OR.
Nancy Dawn Sweeney McDaniel
January 13, 1936 - June 6, 2019
Nancy married James McDaniel in 1954, and soon began the military wife life of moving most every summer across the US, and Panama. Two children, son David, and daughter Dawn, blessed this marriage. It took dedication and persistence, yet in 1969 she graduated from University of Oregon, and began teaching for the Eugene School District at Madison and Jefferson Jr. High, as well as teaching English as a Second Language at both the Junior and Senior High level.
Nancy volunteered for local and national politics. She was an avid, and voracious reader, she loved her grandchildren; Sharon, Shaun, Kristin, and Stephen, her great grandchildren; Nolan, Adeline, Jillian and Calysta, Soren and Arwen, her pets, to work in her yard, and to travel far and wide. Nancy opened and enriched her home to many UO exchange students, from Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia.
She will be missed by her Writers Group, Quilt Group, Tai Chi Class, Book Club, and her Tuesday Night Dinner Group, as well as many friends and her family.
Celebration of life: Sat. June 22, at Berean Assembly of God, 147 N 75th St. Springfield at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Hospice of Sacred Heart, 677 E 12th Ave. #N110, Eugene, OR 97401.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 16, 2019