Nancy Luella Vincent (Wright)
11/14/1933 - 01/20/2020
Nancy Luella Vincent (Wright) passed away on January 20, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born November 14, 1933 in Portland, Oregon and passed away in Clermont, Florida.
Nancy was known as "Lu" to the family and Nancy to many friends. She attended high school in Pasadena, California, and attended the University of Oregon; where she met her future husband, Gary Vincent on a blind date.
Gary and Nancy were married on April 16, 1955 in Eugene. After Gary graduated from the U of O, they moved to Richland, Washington. Then Gary accepted a job at NASA and they moved to Greenbelt, Maryland. After Gary's retirement they returned to Oregon and lived at the coast. Nancy volunteered at the Oregon Coast Aquarium for 20 years.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary B. Vincent, and her brother, Fredrick G. Wright. She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Vincent Rogers (Steve) of Clermont, Florida, Teresa Vincent Cooper (Michael) of Centreville, Maryland; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many cousins and friends. She also survived by her two sisters-in-law Virginia J. Vincent of Eugene, Oregon and Barbara Gail Wright of California.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020