Nancy M. Carter
4/13/37 - 7/3/20
Nancy Carter of Lake Oswego, Oregon, succumbed after a brave 5-year battle with cancer on July 3, 2020. Nancy was born in Eugene, Oregon on April 13, 1937, where she attended Willamette High School. After a family tragedy, she lived in Nehalem, Oregon on a dairy farm with her grandparents where she fell in love with caring for the farm animals. It was the beginning of a lifetime interest in breeding, training, and showing horses. She was selected as Queen of the Emerald Rodeo in Eugene. She traveled Oregon and adjoining states representing the Eugene area in parades and rodeos. Memorabilia of that time are on display in the Lane County Historical Museum.
Along with her husband, she established a ranch on the McKenzie River in the Mohawk Valley for breeding and training of show horses. She participated in Appaloosa horse shows for many years and trained others in show and pleasure riding. Pursuing her husband's banking career, the family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where she launched a new career in government and became Secretary to the Mayor and City Manager of Scottsdale, where she participated in the formation of City programs for innovation, reformation and design control.
When she determined to change careers again from government to the private sector, she initiated the Sideboard Antiques business and enrolled at Scottsdale College to work towards a degree in interior design. She established Nancy Carter Interiors Inc and went on to a long career in design for upscale residences, commercial and office facilities, industrial facilities and resorts in Arizona, California, and Texas.
After her marriage to Dale Carter in 1975, she and her husband combined Carter Associates Architects, Engineers & Planners and Nancy Carter Interior Design, leading to a long and successful practice, with offices in Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff, Arizona, and San Diego, California.
Upon retirement, the couple moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon and were soon joined by two of her daughters, a son and two granddaughters. During this period, the couple traveled around the world and developed an appreciation of numerous cultures.
Nancy had developed a further interest in gardening and garden clubs. She served as Presidents of the Scottsdale Garden Club, the Del Mar, California Newcomers Garden Club, and the Idyllwild California Garden Club, where the couple had a second residence. She carried this interest over to Lake Oswego where she established the Newcomers Welcome Club Garden Group. She went on to be President of the Newcomers Welcome Club. Following her interest in civic and charitable organizations, she joined the Lakewood Center Associates of the Lakewood Center of the Arts. She served many years in a leadership role and member of the Board of Directors. Along with her interest in civic organizations and gardening, she became a well-known quilter and designer of original quilts, which have been shared by many.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Dale Carter, P.E.; daughter Teresa Whelan of Portland, member of the marketing team at Northwest Analytics; daughter Sally Burrows, co-owner of Bonanza Produce in Reno, NV; son Mark Barbee, Peoria, AZ; son David Carter, Assistant Dean of Lewis & Clark Law School; daughter Victoria Jaworski, RN at the Multnomah County Health Department. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and the spirits of her loving pets Candy, Maggie, Mandy, and the cow Frog.
Those of a larger cadre of friends who were blessed to know Nancy during her colorful, rich and complete life, know her as a truly renaissance woman who loved all those with whom she had the privilege to work and play.
Nancy loved her volunteer work and many good friends at the Lakewood Center of the Arts consignment shop, ReRuns. She would surely wish that in lieu of flowers, any contributions in celebration of her life be made as follows: Lakewood Associates, 368 S. State Street, Lake Oswego, OR 97034, notation "In Memory of Nancy Carter".
