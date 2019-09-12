|
Nancy O'Hearn
March 13, 1943 - September 1, 2019
Nancy Gene Seales O'Hearn passed away in Eugene September 1, 2019. She was born March 13, 1943, in Eugene, Oregon to Welmer and Roseine Dockter Seales. Nancy is survived by her daughter Heidi Morrison, three grandson, Lance, Zane, Ryan, her brother, Jerry, half-sisters, Michelle Leonard and Cathie Rash, and niece Allyson Honeycutt.
Nancy celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lorane Grange. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lorane Grange #54, P.O. Box 54, Lorane , Or 97451
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019