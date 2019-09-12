Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy O'Hearn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy O'Hearn


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy O'Hearn Obituary
Nancy O'Hearn
March 13, 1943 - September 1, 2019
Nancy Gene Seales O'Hearn passed away in Eugene September 1, 2019. She was born March 13, 1943, in Eugene, Oregon to Welmer and Roseine Dockter Seales. Nancy is survived by her daughter Heidi Morrison, three grandson, Lance, Zane, Ryan, her brother, Jerry, half-sisters, Michelle Leonard and Cathie Rash, and niece Allyson Honeycutt.
Nancy celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lorane Grange. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lorane Grange #54, P.O. Box 54, Lorane , Or 97451
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.