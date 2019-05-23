|
Nancy Rae Matthews Nancy Rae Matthews, 64, surrendered into the loving arms of Jesus on May 11th from natural causes.
April 5, 1955 -
May 11, 2019
Nancy was well-loved amongst her family and friends and community in Junction City.
Please join her family and friends in a celebration of her life.
Services:
Sunday, May 26th, 3:00pm
First Baptist Church of Junction City
28957 W. 18th Ave
Junction City, Oregon 97448
and
Saturday, June 8th, 1:00pm
VFW Post 3965
5344 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97478
Arrangements in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book and share memories.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 23, 2019