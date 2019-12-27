|
|
Nancy Weisel
Nancy Weisel passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on December 6 after a courageous battle with ALS.
Nancy was a resident of Eugene for thirty years, during which time she dedicated herself to improving the lives of people in our community. She was a licensed clinical social worker who will be remembered for her work as the Clinical Director at the Center for Community Counseling, a position in which she facilitated access to mental healthcare for individuals regardless of their income. Following this, she worked at the University of Oregon as a therapist and clinical coordinator assisting in the development of healthy families. In service to a variety of communities across the country, she trained other therapists in a low-cost, family-centered intervention that was made available through several federally funded prevention studies.
She will be remembered by many for her loving and caring nature. When her eyes twinkled at you, you felt her embrace. She had an astounding ability to make everyone feel heard, as though they were the most important thing in her life at that moment. She was a fiercely loyal friend and a loving and supportive mother. She was an inspiration to many and she will be dearly, dearly missed
She is survived by her children, Ryan Eustis and Dana Eustis, as well as her partner Charles Schauer. A celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2020.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020