Naomi Gail Cook
July 4, 1926 - April 29, 2020
On April 28,2020 Naomi Gail Ammeter Cook went to her Great Reunion in Heaven. Born on July 4,1926 in rural Township of Delhi Iowa, the daughter of William R Ammeter and Mary M. Sulzner-Ammeter. Naomi was 3rd of 5 siblings. She married Donald Floyd Cook on June 8,1946 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa.
Naomi was the Mother of 7 children, Gary, Alan,Brian, Susan, John, Dan and Mark. At 43, Naomi went to Nursing school and received her LPN license, earning recognition from the faculty as "Nurse of the Year." She drove over 25,000 miles that year to attain her goal.
In her ring of life she leaves 19 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in life by husband Don, Son Gary, grandson Ezra Parker, three sisters, LaVina Goos, Elizabeth Wilson, Mary Hutchinson and brother Robert Ammeter.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 4, 2020.
Gifts of memory are to be sent to Berean Baptist Church. Memo:"Youth programs "1210 Chambers St., Eugene, Or 97402
