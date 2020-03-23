|
|
Naomi Kay Curran
April 29, 1939 - March 19, 2020
Naomi Kay Curran passed from this life to her eternal home at the age of 80 years. Kay was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico on April 29th, 1939 to Charles and Esther (Gehres) Campbell. Kay had a distinguished career in her schooling, graduating as Valedictorian from her high school in Sante Fe, New Mexico. She also received an Associates Degree in Social Work from Lane Community College. Kay was married to Daryl Curran in Medford, Oregon on Oct 4th, 1956. They had three children. Kay spent most of her working career as a caseworker for Oregon Department of Human Services and as office manager for a local Investments practice. Kay was a member of the Northwood Christian Church in Springfield, Oregon. In her free time she enjoyed studying genealogy, reading, and travel. Kay is survived by her husband Daryl, of the home. Her three children also survive her; Charles (Pam) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Stephen (Candy) of Stewartville, Minnesota, and Bonnie of Springfield, Oregon. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by her parents and sister. Services for Kay have been entrusted to Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, Oregon. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020