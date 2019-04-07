|
On Saturday, March 9, Natalie Louise Croteau, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully. She was born September 26,1918 in Marble, Washington, the oldest of five children to Wilfred C. and Winifred A. Dumas. In 1940, she received her Bachelors Degree in Education from Holy Names College in Spokane, Washington. It was during her college years she met Hubert P. Croteau, who was attending Gonzaga University. They were married September 6, 1941.
Natalie Croteau
1918 - 2019
Hubert entered the Army Air Corp, becoming a B25 pilot in the Northern African theater. He was shot down August 1942 and taken prisoner by the Germans, ultimately located in Stalag Luft III. Natalie worked at a furniture store in Spokane during the 33 months of his captivity. At the end of the war they purchased their first home in Spokane and started a family. Hubert was transferred to Eugene in 1959.
Natalie was a teacher and homemaker. She and Hubert raised two children, were blessed with two grandchildren, and recently one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband "Hugh", of 64 years and all four of her younger brothers, Wilfred, Robert, Harry and Francis. Natalie is survived by her son Jim (Joanie) Croteau, daughter Mary Anne (Robert) Woodell, granddaughter Amanda, grandson Daniel (Ivanka) Woodell and great-grandson Teodor. Many nieces and nephews also survive her with whom she has remained close her entire life.
She loved her family and cherished her close women friends. She was an avid reader, kept up with current events, and religiously followed college football and professional golf. She and Hubert were active members of St. Paul's Catholic Church and served in volunteer capacities often.
Natalie was a strong woman of faith and optimism. She saw 100 years of invention and exploration, of war and depression, of new life and the loss of family and close friends. She was the role model to her family of a life well lived through work and prayer. She was both pragmatic and a visionary. She provided and illustrated balance.
The family requests that remembrances be made to St. Vincent de Paul or St. Paul's Catholic School. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 25, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1201 Satre Street, with reception following in the parish hall. The rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. the previous evening.
