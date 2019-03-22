Home

Neil Welcome Harwood

Neil Welcome Harwood
1926 - 2019

Neil Welcome Harwood, 92 of Cottage Grove, Oregon passed away March 18, 2019. He was born in Knappton, WA to Omar and Bethel (Skinner) Harwood. Neil joined the United States Army and worked as a surgical technician. He married Rachel Bessonette July 28, 1947 in Deadwood, OR. They were married 69 years. Neil worked logging related jobs, and for many years as a road grader operator in Mapleton, OR. He enjoyed family and friends. Neil loved camping and exploring many places in Oregon. He also, enjoyed having a full wood shed for cozy fires in his fireplace. He is survived by son David (Janette) Harwood of Walterville, OR; son Jeffrey Harwood of Cottage Grove, OR; brother Oscar Harwood of Amity, OR; brother Rex Harwood of Weiser, ID; brother Marvin Harwood of CA; sister Margie Herzberg of Tigard, OR; brother Walter Harwood of Roseburg, OR; 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Rachel Harwood. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 22, 2019
