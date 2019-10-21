Home

Neoma Elaine Scott


1945 - 2019
Neoma Elaine Scott Obituary
Neoma Elaine Scott
October 25, 1945 - October 14, 2019
Neoma Elaine Scott went by her middle name Elaine. Elaine was born in Eugene, Oregon. Elaine passed away after battling cancer.
Elaine is survived by her son Doug Stinson and daughter-in-law Michelle Stinson. Elaine spent her last peaceful days with her loving family overlooking the McKenzie River. She will be missed.
Per Elaine's request there will be a private ceremony with family.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
