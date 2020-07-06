Nettie Mae Mooney
11/14/1929 - 6/15/2020
Nettie Mae Mooney, 90, of Veneta, Oregon passed away on Monday, June 15th, 2020. She married Willie "Bill" Mooney, May 1946, preceded her in death in November 1999. She was also preceded by her mother, father, and five brothers. Surviving are her five children, one sister, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, quilting, outdoor sports, spending time with her family and most of all her husband.
