1/
Nettie Mae Mooney
1929 - 2020
Nettie Mae Mooney
11/14/1929 - 6/15/2020
Nettie Mae Mooney, 90, of Veneta, Oregon passed away on Monday, June 15th, 2020. She married Willie "Bill" Mooney, May 1946, preceded her in death in November 1999. She was also preceded by her mother, father, and five brothers. Surviving are her five children, one sister, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, quilting, outdoor sports, spending time with her family and most of all her husband.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
