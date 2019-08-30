|
Nicholas Goerger
May 1, 1987 - August 15, 2019
Nicholas Goerger (32), died August 15, 2019 at his home in Eugene, Oregon. Nick attended Corridor Elementary, Roosevelt Middle, and South Eugene High, where he graduated in 2005. He attended 2 years of Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington where he studied Natural Science and worked in the Lab Store.
His love of science and adventuring started as a child and continued throughout his life. He made and improved all sorts of technology to help with his outdoor adventuring, which often came in handy as he was exploring the forests of Oregon. He took his well-loved Volvo sedan many places that most people would need a truck with 4WD to reach. He was always able to find something worth understanding and exploring in life.
His love of adventuring and understanding didn't mean that he understood everything, even about himself. His struggles with mental health in adulthood led him to take his own life. He's remembered fondly as a committed adventurer with a sharp mind and a warm smile. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Carole; his sisters, Heather and Laurel; a grandmother, Gloria George; and other extended family.
There will be a Celebration of Life Monday, September 9th, at 3:30 in the Pavilion at Mt Pisgah. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to White Bird/Cahoots or NW Youth Corps.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019