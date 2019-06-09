Home

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Upper Mackenzie Community Center
Nick Marquez


Nick Marquez Obituary

Nick Marquez
December 8, 1956 -
November 26, 2018

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Marquez on November 26th, 2018. He was born December 8th, 1956. He was a loving son, father, brother, grandfather, cousin, uncle and friend. Nicks loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him. When you think of Nick celebrate the great memories you have of him. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Nick's life on June 22nd, at the Upper Mackenzie Community Center at 1:00 pm.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 9, 2019
