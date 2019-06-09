|
|
Nick Marquez It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Marquez on November 26th, 2018. He was born December 8th, 1956. He was a loving son, father, brother, grandfather, cousin, uncle and friend. Nicks loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him. When you think of Nick celebrate the great memories you have of him. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Nick's life on June 22nd, at the Upper Mackenzie Community Center at 1:00 pm.
December 8, 1956 -
November 26, 2018
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 9, 2019