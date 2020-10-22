Nicole "Nikki" Marie Zurfluh
09/16/1970 - 10/17/2020
Nikki will be laid to rest at Lane Memorial Gardens on Monday 10/26 at 1:30pm.
She was born September 16th, 1970 in Springfield to Paul and Klea Zurfluh.
She graduated from Springfield High School and attended Lane Community College for a short time.
She liked to go fishing and hunting with her family, shopping, and being around people. She was kind to everyone and was always waving and cheerful to all.
She was a gem and will be greatly missed by the many who were lucky to know her.
She is preceded in death by her father Paul.
She is survived by her mother Klea and brother Mark of Springfield. Her sisters Juli Duce of Pleasant Hill and Karen Miller of McMinnville, and her boyfriend of 13 years, Jeff Perkins, of Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital
in Portland.
