Nina "Fay" Harris
2020 - 2020
August 20, 2020 - May 10, 2020
Nina "Fay" Harris was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada to George & Pearl Graves on August 20, 1936. She passed away May 10, 2020 four days short of her 65th wedding anniversary. Her loving husband, Garnet William Harris, preceded Fay in death by just 63 days. Fay & Garnet were married on May 14, 1955. Fay studied ballet as a teenager & taught ballet in her 20's. The couple, along with their young children, moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1963. Fay was a Room Mother for her children in grade school & a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. The Episcopal Church was an integral part of Fay's life & she devoted many years as an advocate for cancer patients. Fay is survived by her three children: Steve Harris (wife Lynda) of Eugene, Wendy Worstell (husband John) of Springfield, & Randy Harris (wife Terri) of Canby. Fay also leaves behind 9 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
