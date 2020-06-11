Nina Kay Golightly-Taylor
1953 - 2020
Kay Golightly-Taylor of Pleasant Hill, OR passed away at age 66, peacefully on June 8, 2020. She was born in Yakima, Washington to Nina Burton and Kenneth Golightly. She graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1971 and later entered the workforce where she met her husband.
Survivors include her husband Dennis Taylor, daughter Ashlee Blessing and son Cody Taylor. She is also survived by one granddaughter with another on the way. She has four surviving siblings Karen Siroshton, Grace Clement, Gail Buckholtz and Ted Hence. Her siblings Kathy Bates-James, Paula Golightly and Wayne Hense preceded her death.
Kay was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by many. She loved to joke around, play games, laugh and make new friends. Over the years Kay raised many German Shepherds and was a true dog lover. She also enjoyed taking photos, scrap booking, crafting, wrapping presents and cooking – this is how she enjoyed capturing memories and expressing her love for others.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.