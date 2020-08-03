Nina Kocks
10/16/1925 - 7/31/2020
Nina V. Kocks passed peacefully away at the age of 94 on July 31st in Roseburg surrounded by family.
Although Nina was born in South Dakota and grew up in Missouri as an only child, she spent most of her life in Springfield, Oregon. She was a teacher's aide at both Thurston and Yolanda Elementary schools.
She was proud of growing up in Missouri where she had many fond memories of playing with goats.
As an adult she loved to entertain family and friends and was an avid people watcher. Traveling and wintering in Arizona were two of her favorite pastimes and for many years she and her husband were actively involved with the Horseless Carriage Club of America and RV groups.
Her husband of 62 years, Cliff Kocks, preceded her in death. She leaves behind three children: Rita Schuchard (Frank), Dan Kocks and Sharon Sebbio (Tony).
In addition she leaves behind three grandchildren: Ryan Schuchard, Raschel Larsen and Krista Mancuso. She also leaves behind nine great grandchildren: Madeleine and Eva Greene Schuchard; Finn, Anika, Declan and Brecken Larsen; and Oliver, Felix and Huck Mancuso.
Facing both extensive physical rehabilitation and worsening dementia she chose hospice.
The family will honor her life at a private gathering at a future date.
