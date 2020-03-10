|
Nolan Ray Bell
7/22/1929 - 3/2/2020
Nolan Ray Bell, age 90, a resident of Veneta, Lane, Oregon, died Tuesday, March 2, 2020, at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, Oregon.
He was born July 22, 1929 in Harper Springs, Howard, Arkansas to Walter and Amy (Daniel) Bell. He was the Oldest of five children. Nolan was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 where he served in Korea as a cook for the troops. When he came home in 1953, he met June Hanson and they were married in February of 1954. They had six children together.
Nolan was preceded in death by his parents; Walter Earl Bell and Amy Pauline (Daniel); One sister, Eathel and two brothers; Paul "Buddy" and Gordon Bell; One daughter Alysia and one of her children, Jacob Wyatt.
He is survived by his wife, June E. (Hanson) Bell; three daughters; Janiece (Robiere) Johnson of Veneta, Oregon; Tammy (Charles) Paige of Vancouver, Washington and Audra DeLange/Sabin of Eugene, Oregon; Two sons, Norman (Terri) of Veneta, Oregon and Stacey (Lori) of Elmira, Oregon; One sister, Sharon (Tom) Roberts of Sutherlin, Oregon; 17 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren and 2 great, great granddaughters; He also has many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the City of Veneta Community Center on East Broadway on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1 - 5 pm with a potluck.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home in Eugene.
