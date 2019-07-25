|
|
Nora Milbrett
9/17/1921 - 7/19/2019
Nora Milbrett peacefully went to be with the Lord and husband, with loved ones by her side, on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at age 97.
Nora was born in Killdeer, ND on September 17th, 1921 to Grethe M. Paul and Wareham L. Paul. After losing her Mother at age 13, Nora helped her father care for the farm and her three siblings. After graduating from high school, Nora and the family moved to a farm north of Willmar, MN. This is where she met the boy next door and love of her life, Marvin Milbrett. They were married in Belgrade in 1941, then moved to Lake Lillian, MN where Marvin worked for the Hansen Silo Co.
A year later, Nora and Marvin moved to the Belgrade and New London area in Minnesota where they farmed. In 1958, they sold out and came by "railroad" to Oregon. It was quite a trip with eleven children at the time. They settled and raised their family near Swisshome, OR. Nora worked as a stay home mom while Marvin worked in the lumber industry until 1983 when he retired. Five years after the death of her husband, Nora moved to Eugene to be closer to family in 1993. She became a member of the Bethesda Lurthean Church and was surrounded by the church family she loved dearly.
Nora was an amazing women; loving, caring, giving, humble, and strong.
She was proud to have her thirteen children graduate from Mapleton High School.
She made us proud of the career title of "homemaker".
She was the queen of recycle and reuse before it was the norm.
She was a great bread maker and a talented seamstress; making her own patterns and sewing all her kids clothes from wedding dresses to swim suits.
She was our fashionista. The colors in her outfits had to match; from the beads she loved to wear to the shoes on her feet.
Her passion was knitting and she created exquisite life-time treasures for her family and friends. If it could be knitted, she made it with love. She made baby blankets, sweaters, Afghans, dish clothes, Christmas stockings and was always donating hats for cancer patients and preemie babies.
Nora is proceeded in death by her husband Marvin, son Michael Milbrett and daughters Sandra Harris and Marcella Wilbur. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Linda) Milbrett, Brian Milbrett, Gerald (Cheryl) Milbrett, Ron (Leslie) Milbrett and daughters, LoAnn (Darrell) Hinderlie, Elsie (Warren) Parham,
LaVonne Rivera, Bonnie Burgin, Wendy (George) Midbust, Loretta (Kelly) Richardson,
30 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grand children.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Green Valley Rehabilitation Health Center.
A celebration of Life will be held August 3rd, 2019 3:00pm at Bethesda Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate in remembrance of Nora to Bethesda Lutheran Church.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 25 to July 26, 2019