Norma Elaine Wright
1939 - 2020
Norma Elaine Wright passed away at home on August 9th at the age of 81 while surrounded by her family. Elaine was born on January 3rd, 1939 in Durham, Oklahoma to Norman and Fredia Widener.
She married Glen Wright of Crawford, Oklahoma in 1956. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Oregon and started their lives together and raising a family. Elaine was a devoted housewife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Glen; her 4 children, Rick, Debbi, Patti, and Mike; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
There will be a viewing at Major Family Funeral Home (112 N. A St, Springfield OR) from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday August 12th.
Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
