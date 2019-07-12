|
Norma Jean Stromberg
May 16, 1926 -
July 2, 2019
Norma Jean Stromberg, 93, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Norma was born on May 16, 1926 in Denver, Colorado to Esther and Pat Dumont. She will be forever remembered by her family and friends as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandy, husband Eugene, and granddaughter Alexandra. She was a woman of deep faith throughout her life, passionate about serving God and caring for her family.
She is survived by her sons Larry and David, by her daughters Linda, Marla, Heidi, and Valerie, and by her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family, and dear friends.
Norma spent ten years working at Serenity Lane, touching many people's lives with her nurturing spirit and wonderful sense of humor. She was a blessed woman and will be greatly missed.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at St. Alice Catholic Church in Springfield on Friday, July 19 at 10:30am followed by Mass at 11:00am. After the service, family and friends will join at the church to celebrate Norma's life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019