Norman DuChateau
8/20/1927 - 8/18/2019
A funeral Mass will be held at 12:15PM on Thursday August 29, 2019 (with a Rosary at 11:30AM) at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Charnelton St. in Eugene.
Norman originated from Suamico WI (in the Green Bay area) and all indications are he was born wearing a Packer helmet. His passion for and loyalty to the team of his roots never wavered and it is certain his armchair coaching has been the reason for their acclaim. A devout Catholic and a veteran he served in the US Army and then went on to be the first in his family to graduate from college, earning a Bachelors in Medical Technology and a Masters in Medical Microbiology at the University of Wisconsin.
A supervisor in Microbiology, Serology and Nuclear Medicine for 8 years in Oshkosh WI, he moved his young family to Eugene to take the position of Section Head of Microbiology, Senior Consultant of Microbiology and Medical Technology School Educational Coordinator at Sacred Heart Medical Center. He is published many times over in medical journals within his field and was also pivotal in the establishment of Oregon Medical Laboratories in the Eugene area. He worked in the lab for 30 years until his retirement after which he became famous for his reverse weight shift follow-through on the golf course at Shadow Hills Country Club.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte, his daughter Paula, his son James, his son Douglas and daughter-in-law Heidi, as well as three grandchildren: Aaron, Tristan and Alicia.
