October 22, 1932 -
February 19, 2019
Norman "Norm" Comer went to be with His Lord peacefully Tuesday February 19, 2019 at his home in Springfield with Family at his side. He was 86.
Norm was born to Dee and Rilla (Smith) Comer on October 22, 1932 in Ridgway Missouri. His family moved to Sweet Home Oregon Where he graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1950. He Spent 2 years with the US Army, from 1951-1953. After leaving the Army Norm moved to Springfield Oregon and went to work for Springfield Plywood. It was at this time he met the love of his life, Sharon Elayne Wald. After moving to Santa Barbara California to work at Safeway, he proposed and requested Sharon to join him. They were married in Las Vegas in April of 1956, and made their home in Santa Barbara where their first child (Debbie) was born, followed by Daniel "Dan". After moving back to Oregon, they made their home in Corvallis, then to Medford and welcomed their 3rd child Sheila. Then finally, to Springfield all while working for Mayfair Markets. Norm Retired from Mayfair Markets as the Produce Buyer & Merchandiser in 1982.
Norm and Sharon enjoyed their motorhome and later a home in Desert Hot Springs California where they were snowbirds for many years. Norm and Sharon were married for 63 years and shared a passion for their children and family. They loved spending time at a vacation home in Yachats. Norm loved working in his yard and volunteered many hours doing landscaping and yard work at his church. He was a member of Northwood Christian Church in Springfield.
Norm was the youngest of 2 children and preceded in death by his Sister and his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon, Daughter Debbie LeAnn Duffitt (Mark), son Daniel Dee Comer (Erin), and Sheila Marie Reifschneider (Mark). Norm also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, and 4 ? great grandchildren.
There will be a private family celebration of life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 27, 2019