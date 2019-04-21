|
|
It was a breezy, 68 degrees on Thursday, August 14, 1930 at 8:30 am in Manitowoc, Wisconsin when Norman Lawrence Skarda came into the world. The proud parents, Oscar and Ethel, and sister Mary and brother Leo lived at 2206 Clark St.
Norman Lawrence Skarda
August 14, 1930 -
April 10, 2019
Norm graduated from Lincoln High School and worked as a Yacht Captain on Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River until he was drafted into the US Army on August 22, 1951. He proudly served his country in the Korean War, where we was wounded on Halloween Day, 1952. He was awarded the Purple Heart three days later. He was also awarded 2 Bronze Stars for valor. His extensive injuries resulted in a prolonged hospitalization at Percy Jones Army Hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was tended by many nurses, but one in particular struck his fancy. He dated Lois Louise Lenerz and they were married at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Milwaukee, WI on January 23, 1954. Eventually they made their way to Oregon in 1977 where they lived in Junction City. Norm worked as a mailman in Eugene and was dubbed the "Fastest, Friendliest Mailman" in a July 1988 Registered Guard article. Norm and Lois were extremely involved in St. Mary's Catholic Church. Norm could always be found helping people with home repairs, and put his carpentry skills to work building anything people might need, from hand crafted hope chests and dressers, to book shelves and yard decorations. He also enjoyed spending time with family, camping and being involved in his church. Norm was a big gardener and loved sharing the produce and flowers with others. Norm, 88, passed away from Alzheimer Disease. He is survived by his wife Lois, six children, John, Peter, Ann, Steven, Thomas and Teresa, 12 Grand Children and 21 Great-Grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eugene, Wednesday, April 24 at 12:15, with a Rosary being said at 11:30 and the viewing prior. Funeral arrangements by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Norman's name to a .
