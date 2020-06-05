Norman "Nordy" Neil Northrup
June 8, 1932 - June 3, 2020
Norman Neil Northrup "Nordy" the youngest of 4 children, was born June 8, 1932 in Colville, Washington to Mabel E. and Rudolph H. Northrup. He went home to be with the Lord June 3, 2020.
The first 18 years of his life, he lived on the ranch before the family moved into town. He graduated from Colville High School in 1950 and moved onto college at Northwest Christian College in Eugene, OR where he met the love of his life Beryl Parrish. They married March 19, 1954 in Vaughn, OR.
Nordy later graduated from Brite School of Divinity at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth Texas with a Masters' degree in Theology and Family Counseling.
He served churches in Oregon, Oklahoma, California and Washington. He was also a Juvenile Rehab Counselor in the state of Washington for seven years. Nordy always called his nickname "his prison name." The boys he worked with gave him the name and which he was very proud.
Nordy didn't know what retirement meant. He worked with the State of Washington to erect a sign at Northrup Canyon State Park, below Coulee City near Steamboat Rock State park in central Washington, the ancestral family homestead.
Norman is also the author of two books, the "Ashes of Castlemont" and "A History of Northrup Canyon" along with numerous other stories about an invisible dog named Wally. Norman was a prankster and storyteller, a trait he inherited from his father.
In Norman's words; His greatest achievements were marriage to his faithful, loving companion Beryl for 65 yrs. Our four children of who I am most proud, authoring two books and committing my life to God's purpose and to His glory. I also enjoyed my years working at my little business as the "Odd Jobber".
Norman is survived by his sister Ruth Ray, his children Peggy Bollenbaugh (Terry), Carl Northrup (Janice), Ann Michael (Bob), William "Bill" Northrup (Linda). His grandchildren, Diana Bollenbaugh, Tracy Oehring, Joanna, Carissa, and Marshall Northrup, Melissa and Max Michael, Anthony and Robert Northrup. His great grandchildren Emilee, Hannah and Mikayla Oehring and Mica Northrup along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his wife Beryl, and brothers Rodney and Jim.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the family held a gathering and service to honor the life of their Dad, Grandfather and Uncle on June 4th.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.