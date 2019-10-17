|
Norman R. Smith, PhD
05-04-24 - 08-12-19
Norman Raymond Smith was born on May 4, 1924 in Calgary Alberta to Irene Matthews and Bertley Babineau. He was adopted and raised by Lavinia and John Smith.
Norm was a loving husband, father and grandfather and throughout his years had boundless enthusiasm for his family, friends and endeavors. At an early age he was known for his endless supply of energy, inquisitiveness and ability to talk with anyone. No encapsulation of his life would be complete without noting that Norm Smith was a "character".
He attended schools in Calgary and began his career in marketing during the depression at age ten when he sold magazine subscriptions door to door, collecting the money monthly. Norm was very social in high school and maintained lifelong friendships Besides being active in sports he started a high school dance club and taught swing dance. Before he completed high school he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1943. It was during a two week period of training at the University of Alberta that some friends invited him to go to a mixer and he met the love of his life, Hazel Bratrud. He asked her to dance and when she responded that she didn't know how, he said that he would teach her. For the brief two weeks before Norm went to Abbottsford they saw one another and it made a lasting impression on both. Norm trained on twin engine fighter bombers and was scheduled to ship out to Europe when the war ended. Upon completion of his service he went to U of A for testing to enter the University and to reconnect with Hazel who had completed he studies and was teaching. The Canadian GI bill covered tuition and Norm returned to door to door sales to make living expenses.
Hazel and Norm married May 11th, 1946 and she lost her teaching job because "young, married women were not supposed to teach". They made ends meet while Norm finished his degree and it was the beginning of the baby boom and they began to make their living for the next nine years going door to door selling Baby-Tendas, a table-like high chair, and eventually running a sales force for all of western Canada. They were the most successful sales team and the company office invited them to the US but after one year they decided to return to school and enrolled at Michigan State to get graduate degrees. Hazel completed her MS in Mathematics and Norm his PhD in Business. Norm published the first dissertation on Entrepreneurship. While in graduate school they had two daughters, Sylvia and Sharon.?
In 1962 Hazel and Norm and their two daughters moved to Eugene and he began his career teaching Marketing at the University of Oregon. In 1963 he taught the first course in entrepreneurship in the US. Norm took great pride in working with the students and and seeing them start their careers. While a professor he began several businesses, a marketing research firm, advertising agency, movie production company and a home exchange travel business, at times employing students and even his daughters. Norm retired from the U of O in 1993 and continued operating the educators' travel exchange business through 2009.
Norm and Hazel loved living in Eugene and raising their daughters, supporting the girls' interests in school, sports, horseback riding, skiing and teaching them that they could pursue any profession they wanted to. The family formed wonderful friendships with folks from their neighborhood, the Business School, the Math Department at LCC, the Swim and Tennis Club and entertained frequently. The best part of their family experiences was with a great group of friends known as "The Gang" with whom they played tennis, poker, bridge, danced, skied, supported local causes, entertained, celebrated birthdays and travelled. Gatherings at their homes were potentially epic and produced many stories that were told through the years.
Norm stayed active in retirement and spent many weekends at Mt. Bachelor teaching his grandchildren to ski and taking part in racing camps every year. At age 80 he medalled at the Nastar Ski Nationals in Park City Utah.
In the past ten years Norm had been diagnosed with dementia and approached this with energy and a sense of humor, as with everything in his life. He was cared for by his family and wonderful caregivers, Jana, Barb, Heather, Karen, Virginia, Alan and Aaron. His devoted son-in-law, Jim Emory, retired early to be there for Norm so he could stay in the family home. He enjoyed getting out every day and especially liked visiting Lane County Wineries where he was recognized and he always introduced himself as "Stormin' Norman". Norm's love for dancing continued to his final months and he enjoyed any opportunity to display his talent, dancing at Saturday Market and Holiday Market and at Sherwood Pines.
Norm was preceded in death six years ago by his beloved wife, Hazel, and is survived by his daughters Sylvia Smith Emory (Jim), and Sharon Smith (Tim Maher), and grandchildren Raymond Emory, Helen Emory and Margaret Maher Packard and great-grandchildren Blair and Silas Packard.
The family is grateful for the care provided by the nurses and staff from Signature Hospice Services and the wonderful staff at Sherwood Pines Residential.
There will be a celebration of life at the Smith family home on Saturday, November 2nd at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Food for Lane County.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019